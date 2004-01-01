Hakuehdot

Uutuus

​CT Virtual Colonoscopy

Reducing reading times(1) in virtual colonoscopy

Find similar products

Enables 3D visualization of colon scans. The application automatically segments the air-filled colon and displays a calculated navigation path. ​ The Perspective Filet view provides a synchronized display of the full colon surface wall with a single unidirectional view, reducing the need to review in both directions.​ The Electronic Cleansing(1) function can reduce the effect of residual liquids and fecal materials by "tagging" them via contrast-enhancement, allowing the user to automatically segment and subtract them. The CAD option(2) can be used as a second reader and assist in the search for polyps.

Contact
  • (1) Carrascosa P et al, Abdom Imaging 2007; 32:582-588; Not available for sale in NA ​ (2) These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details. Please also note that there are two CAD options available, depending on geographical location.

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.