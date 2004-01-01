Hakuehdot

3D Modeling NICA990

Streamlined modeling workflow

Allows to view volumetric images of anatomical structures, perform segmentation, edit and combine segmented elements (tissues) into a 3D model. Create stunning 3D models in a comprehensive viewing environment, combining multiple modalities (CT & MR) and tissue elements. The application provides tools that allow the user to align between the volumes of interest in the images.

  • 3D models are not intended for diagnostic use.

