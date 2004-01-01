Hakuehdot

CT Spectral Light Magic Glass​

Review spectral data in a range of not spectral-enhanced CT applications 

Allows retrospective use of spectral data that was saved in a series of spectral base images (SBI). ​The option is available from the following applications: Brain Perfusion, Functional CT, Liver Analysis, PAA, TAVI, Acute Multifunctional Review, Virtual Colonoscopy. The fast launch of LMG allows review and identification of the most relevant results to be launched into the application for further analysis.

  • Spectral Magic Glass can be launched only for CT images or images created on the Philips Spectral CT scanners.

