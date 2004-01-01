Hakuehdot

CT Spectral Tumor Tracking

Inspection of tumors, as contrast enhanced, soft tissue oriented, and whole-body scans

Assists clinicians in viewing and evaluating CT images acquired on the Philips CT scanner for the inspection of tumors, as contrast enhanced, soft tissue oriented, and whole-body scans.​ It supports lesion viewing and analysis based on different spectral data types such as iodine density maps or virtual non-contrast-enhanced images. ​ Includes basic functionality of the Tumor Tracking Application optimized for Spectral Data Sets.​ ​

  • 1) Optional add in to MutiModality Tumor Tracking

