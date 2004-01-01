Hakuehdot

Uutuus

CT Pulmo Auto Results

CT Pulmo Auto Results is an AI-based automated image analysis application

Find similar products

An AI-based automated image analysis application that identifies several radiological findings in chest CT (e.g., consolidation and ground glass opacity) to support the management of adult patients with suspected of diagnosed COVID-19 pneumonia.

Contact
  • CT Pulmo Auto Results are not intended to replace the interpretation of the diagnostic image. Not available for sale in the USA​. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.​

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.