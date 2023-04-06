Ease of use and operation

The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm and angulation movement of 150 degrees improves accessibility to anatomy allowing quick and convenient positioning for all users. More space is created to easily maneuver the C-arm between the tank and floor/ table base with the space-saving tank design. The compact 20 x 20 cm FD is also easy to position around patients. The user can easily operate the system with the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and the lightweight Mobile Viewing Station.