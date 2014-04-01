Setting the stage for healthy futures

Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä
We celebrate World Breastfeeding Week!

Breastmilk, the best foundation for a healthy start in life

 

Healthcare experts like you who are in contact with new mothers are uniquely positioned to assist women in making informed decisions regarding the breastfeeding of their baby1. Philips supports you in that effort. We are committed to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) goals, which aim to ensure optimal growth, development, and health of babies, by initiating breastfeeding within one hour of birth and continuing for at least 6 months2.

 

Upon your advice, new parents will have access to products that have been developed through extensive research, clinical trials, and by listening to new moms and professionals. In addition Philips provides training and parental support tools for ongoing education. Whether breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or combining the two, Philips Avent is here to help give every baby a strong start and set the stage for a healthy future.

A broad, deep portfolio

Breastfeeding
 

The benefits of breastmilk have been proven critical for healthy development of newborn babies. The ability to express breastmilk can be invaluable in supporting and prolonging a mother’s ability to breastfeed. Our clinically tested products are created with in-depth knowledge of breastfeeding and milk expression.

Bottle feeding
 

Bottle design may have a positive effect on infant behavior and maternal satisfaction, both of which are likely to be of importance to parents. Our clinically tested bottles provide infants with an intuitive feeding experience that is as close to breastfeeding as possible.

Infant Soothing
 

Each Philips Avent pacifier/soother has been specially designed to ensure the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth, and gums. They are made from durable hospital grade silicone.

Dedicated to helping mothers breastfeed longer

 

At Philips Avent, we are dedicated to helping mothers breastfeed longer because we recognise the importance of breastfeeding for the healthy development of the infant and the health of the mother.

To give babies the healthiest start in life, we support the WHO recommendations1 and the recently reaffirmed AAP guidelines2 to help mothers aim for 6 months of exclusive breastfeeding and continued breastfeeding onwards while other foods are being introduced. We provide parents with educational materials, online forums, professional support and evidence-based products; and we work with healthcare professionals to support them in helping parents achieve breastfeeding success.

The Health Professionals guide to helping mothers breastfeed longer
 

Breast milk provides optimal nutrition and immune-protection for a newborn baby. Our priority is to support you in helping mothers breastfeed longer. With this in mind, we have created this guide, packed full of information and useful resources to help support the fantastic work you do.

Mother & Child Care

 

Philips Avent products are part of our broad portfolio of Mother & Child Care products that include, fetal monitoring, jaundice management, and infant positioning.

Our global partnerships aim to bring a healthier future to children worldwide

Philips Avent is a premium partner of the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI) and supports the European Standards of Care for Newborn Health project, which aims to develop harmonised standards for the care of pre-term and newborn infants in Europe. EFCNI is the first European organisation that brings together parents, healthcare experts and scientists, with the aim of improving the long-term health of children through the best possible prevention, treatment and care.

