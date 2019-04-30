You have a clear vision for improving your care delivery. Philips Capital offers tailored financing solutions to healthcare providers with one sole purpose. Helping you obtain the technology and services needed to improve patient lives, balance costs and achieve your goals.
As a Philips distributor or dealer, you are focused on providing the best choice of medical equipment to your customers. Philips Capital can support your operational needs with working capital solutions that help increase your buying power and grow your business.
Meet capital constraints and improve cashflow for use in daily operations. Leverage diverse funding sources to accelerate access to the latest medical technology and improve patient care.
Access the latest healthtech solutions and digital technologies that drive better ways of working and new services. Optimize your TCO to make innovative medical technology affordable and attainable.
Gain agility to rapidly changing patient demands and market dynamics. Financing medical technology over time helps you respond quickly to healthcare market changes.
Access the latest Philips health technology while conserving cash with Healthtech Leases. Ideal if you want the most up-to-date technology and payment flexibility within a limited capital budget.
Acquire Philips health technology to advance patient care and keep your healthcare operations moving forward with Extended Payment Terms. Access new funding sources and spread repayments over a longer period to improve cashflow, bringing expenses on medical equipment in line with patient revenues.
Free up short-term working capital, increase your buying capacity and expand your services as a Philips Channel Partner with Trade Finance. Lower funding costs and affordable payment terms help you to increase your operational efficiency and grow your business.
Are you in need of hard currency funding for solutions, support for a complex, healthcare-related public-private project or financing for large-scale projects? Our advanced financing services are designed to address your specific requirements and situation.
Have access to hard currency financing to acquire Philips healthtech solutions without impacting your bank limits with Export Credit Agency (ECA). Our global network of ECA's offers you attractive and affordable credit facilities.
Expand access to high quality care and improve patient outcomes for a region or country with Public Private Partnership (PPP). Our extensive knowledge and experience in health technology and comprehensive financing solutions help you realize your PPP vision.
Manage the financial risks and complexity of large-scale healthcare infrastructure projects with our global expertise in Project Finance. As a preferred partner, we can structure tailored equity or debt financing solutions to meet your objectives and specific healthcare project requirements.
To meet your specific needs, we offer tailored healthcare financing services across Philips entire portfolio of medical equipment, Managed Technology Services and IT solutions.
Medical Equipment
We help you acquire our cutting-edge equipment – from MRI, CT and image guided therapy to patient monitoring and more. Healthcare financing can include installation, maintenance and lifecycle services.
Managed Technology Services
Everything you need to improve patient care and lower costs. From Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions to Managed Technology Services. Our comprehensive financing solutions can bundle equipment and healthcare services together.
IT / Software Solutions
Benefit from the latest clinical software and IT solutions, like Connected Care Informatics and a specialized electronic medical record (EMR) system. Our healthcare financing turns upfront costs for software and hardware into affordable and predictable monthly payments.
Keep quality high and costs low by leasing Philips health technology
Acquire Philips health technology now and pay back over time
Access working capital solutions to grow your business with Philips
This content is for general information purposes only and subject to customization, contract and financier approval. To discover more, please contact your local Philips representative.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.