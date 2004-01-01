Philips Healthcare

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Egypt

City Stars -Capital 8 , FL.12

Nasr City Cairo

Egypt



Telephone: +2 02 24801450 231



Distributor: Egyptian Group for Medical Devices S.A.E. Sheraton, Heliopolis 11799, Cairo

Egypt



Telephone: +202 2687 712 - 13

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups: Patient Montioring & Cardiac Care and Anesthesia Equipment Distributor: Industry and Economics Consultants Medical Supplies

23, Mohamed Youssef El Kady Street,

Kolyat El Banat,

Marghany, Heliopolis

Egypt



Telephone: +20 2 419 8508 or 419 8314

Fax: +20 2 417 8119

Contact Person: Ahmed Shanan



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Distributor: Servomed Company

1 Abdel Wehabb Selim El Beshry Street Sheraton area Heliopolis,

Cairo Telephone: 002 02 2268094

Fax: 002 02 22684966

Email: servomed@link.net or servomed@servomed-co.com Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups: Ventilators & Home Healthcare Solutions