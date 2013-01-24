Kotisivu
Contract List

Contracts list can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Contract Header: filter by entering Contract Header

Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number

Customer Purchase Order Number: filter by entering Customer Purchase Order Number

Service Plan: select specific Service Plan from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

Ymmärrän

