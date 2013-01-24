Our Managed Maintenance service contract eliminates the complexity of dealing with multiple OEMs and external suppliers. One maintenance contract covers imaging, irrespective of vendor. The contract includes multi-brand modality field service engineers that can deliver a cost-effective service and minimize equipment downtime. So you can spend more time on care and patients.
Learn more about how Managed Maintenance Services will benefit you, your hospital and your patients.
You probably have a wide range of imaging equipment, from diagnostic imaging and ultrasound sytems to cath labs. In most cases all that equipment is inevitably supplied and maintained by a number of vendors and service providers. And that can make managing contracts and measuring performance very complex and time consuming.
Managed Maintenance enables you to save time and money through increased
efficiency and more convenient operations.
The Philips MMS solution simplifies our service process.
We now have just one service partner for all our service-related matters.
This saves us time so we can focus on our core business: delivering care.”
Marijn Rolf, Medical Physicist Rijnstate Arnhem
One maintenance bill
Managed Maintenance Services are designed to make life simple from day one. We can take over the maintenance of all your imaging systems, running our services in tandem with your existing contracts. As soon as possible, we'll transfer your current service contracts between you and OEM’s or third parties, to contracts between Philips and OEM’s or third parties. This will enable us to manage your supplier contracts for you, simplifying your paperwork and resulting in one convenient and cost-effective maintenance bill. It will also provide a more predictable maintenance schedule to help you to improve cost control.
One contract
After your existing contracts have expired, we’ll arrange a direct contract between your hospital and Philips. And by working in close collaboration with you, we’ll be able to tailor the most effective supply chain and delivery model to suit your needs.
One-stop performance management
Performance management is also simplified with the services of a Philips operations manager. You’ll be provided with a single uptime and performance report for all your imaging equipment, making it quick and easy to manage your assets.
One convenient contact center
One contact center takes care of your maintenance and service calls, so getting in touch couldn’t be more convenient.
Every hospital has its own priorities when it comes to service agreements for medical equipment. Our interactive tool can help you nd the ideal Philips RightFit contract for your facility. Answer a few simple questions and you’ll have the result in less than 5 minutes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand