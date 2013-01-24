Kotisivu
Philips Network Assesment
Philips Network Assessment

 

A simple, effective approach to assessing patient monitoring networks and providing guidance

Assessing patient monitoring networks

 

Ensuring an optimal performance of your network in combination with Philips patient monitoring solutions requires the assessment of OEM specialists.

 

Philips Network Assessment* is the first step toward the seamless integration of IntelliVue patient monitoring components across your hospital IT infrastructure. It consists of a baseline network assessment, post-install function test and verification and network design consultancy of your patient monitoring network.

 

This may enable compliance to security and data transfer requirements for wired and/or wireless network infrastructures, based on the IntelliVue network specifications.

Highlights

Structured approach to fully assessing your network
Access to Philips specialists with a thorough working knowledge of your systems
May avoid lost data and downtime
Determination of your network’s capabilities for wired and/or wireless network infrastructures for patient monitoring solutions
Fixed or flexible prices for one-time or multiple assessments
​*Offer is market dependent. Please reach out to your local Philips representative for more information​

Offerings based on customer’s needs

 

Philips Network Assessment is part of our IT Services offerings that help providers securely connect Philips patient monitoring technology on their networks. Our IT Services often begin with assessing your network performance and functionality. We do this using a structured approach.

    • 1. Baseline Network Assessment


      We collaborate with your teams to perform a baseline evaluation of your network:
      • Defining and understanding your clinical and technical workflow requirements
      • Explaining and discussing Philips requirements on your network to achieve the best results from our products
      • Review of networking and validation requirements
      • Understanding impact on infrastructure
      • Creating a Statement of Work (SoW)

    • 2. Network Design Consultancy


      Our knowledgeable engineers guide and support your teams during the change process:
      • Providing consultancy for appropriate network remediation or infrastructure enhancements
      • Delivering expertise around the role of Patient Monitoring solutions within the network environment

    • 3. Post Install Functional Tests and Verification


      We conduct a minimum 24-hour end-to-end network performance test during install to ensure the required specifications are met:
      • Providing outcome documentation for your risk management purposes
      • Offering a collaborative approach of working together with your staff
      • Analysis of data capture during our survey in the coverage area
      • May provide real time fix or improvement scenario if necessary
      • Provision of verification report and user acceptance test

    • Deployment


      Based on the findings of steps 1-3 we define and deliver the optimum deployment package for your environment:
      • Covering a wired, a mixed infrastructure (including wired and wireless), or pure wireless infrastructure setup
      • Ensuring your satisfaction through professional, experienced service delivery

    Key technical facts chart

    Key technical facts

     

    • Philips Network Assessment is based on IntelliVue Network Specification — aligned to IEC/ISO/AAMI 80001–1
    • Supports Smart-Hopping in 1.4 GHz or in 2.4 GHz wireless networks
    • Supports 802.11 a/b/n/g wireless networks

    A proven process

     

    Understanding your needs, designed for you

     

    Philips Network Assessment may identify and reduce gaps that can have a negative effect on the performance of your network. This may improve IT network performance and support and optimize clinical workflow.

    Always there, always on

     

    Philips Network Assessment gives you the confidence that your patient monitoring equipment will perform consistently, day-in, day-out. Our easy implementation process gives you quicker access to the clinical applications and systems you and your patients need.

    Working as one with your team

     

    Every year we perform more than 8,000 installations in North America alone and we recognize the importance of truly collaborating with health care organizations like yours. Our success is underscored by top rankings in IMV ServiceTrak™ customer satisfaction reports.

    Resources to support your decision-making

    Documents
    Network Assessment brochure (638.0KB)
    Customer Testimonial
    Philips IT Services Customer Story

    Why work with Philips

    I’ve had numerous interactions with Philips IT specialists and they’ve certainly been responsive and helpful straight away. I’m very confident in their knowledge.”

     

    - Rob Baisden, Senior Biomedical Manager for Biomedical Technology Services

    Customer testimonial
    Watch a Philips IT Services customer testimonial

    Benefits

     

    Hospital networks are often not designed to leverage patient monitoring equipment and are often not optimized. This means that critical data could be lost and performance might drop. Philips Network Assessment gives you a clear picture of your existing environment so you understand how you can benefit most from a performance optimization solution, and offers the following benefits.

    Clinical
    Increased confidence that Philips monitoring equipment performs consistently
    Operational
    May improve IT network performance and can support and optimize clinical workflow
    Financial
    May improve cost of ownership
    Strategic
    First step to ensuring a solid infrastructure is in place for ongoing system performance
    Regulatory
    May enable compliance to meet security and data transfer requirements for wired and/or wireless network infrastructures

    Financial value

     

    By taking the first step toward optimizing the use of your network infrastructure, you can develop networking strategies to ensure your investments are optimized for ROI. Options include:

    • A one-off evaluation
    • Regularly scheduled evaluations every 1, 3 or 5 years
