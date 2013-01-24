Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä
Kotisivu
$

Hakuehdot

Respiratory drug delivery

Effective treatment for COPD, Asthma and other respiratory conditions

With almost 40 years’ experience of aerosol therapy excellence in the treatment of respiratory diseases (COPD, Asthma, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Cystic Fibrosis),  Philips Respiratory Care solutions reduce the overall treatment burden by creating an easier patient experience.  ​

 

As a leader in health technology, Philips offers innovative portable mesh nebulizers, jet nebulizers, valved holding chambers (spacers), inspiratory muscle trainers (IMT), positive expiratory pressure (PEP) devices and peak flow meters. Philips can help you match the right device to your patients to optimize treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. Together, these qualities have the potential to help give your COPD and asthma patients freedom to enjoy the important things in life. 

Aerogen mesh technology

 

Our advanced aerosol delivery products are the only home-use devices featuring Aerogen Vibronic® meshes*, the same unique palladium vibrating mesh technology used in hospital ventilators worldwide to deliver aerosolized medications. The central aperture plate is just 5mm in diameter and is perforated with 1000 precision formed holes that vibrate at 128,000 times per second, to produce the optimum particle size for deep lung penetration.

 

*excluding I-neb

InnoSpire Go video

For pharmaceutical partners

rdd pharmaceuticals enhanced drug delivery thumb
We offer a range of devices and drug delivery technologies - developed through nearly 40 years of innovation - giving you flexibility to meet both your clinical and financial requirements. If your drug requires unique features or functions, we can work with you to create a custom device to meet your needs.
Learn more

For healthcare professionals

innospire go mesh nebulizer technology masthead thumb
Learn how the next generation of mesh nebulizers offers several advantages over more traditional drug delivery systems and can provide a vastly improved experience for paediatric and elderly patients. Mesh nebulizer technology helps provide a simple, easy and discreet therapy experience for your patients with COPD and Asthma, using commonly prescribed liquid respiratory medications.
Learn more

For pharmacists

pharmacy main thumb
Empower your patients to take on asthma with the help of the Philips Asthma Management range and feel confident that you’re recommending our best treatment and management plan.
Learn more
Online learning icon

Learning Connection

 

This Respiratory Drug Delivery e-Learning curriculum is a progressive clinical education program, which, enables the learner to develop their knowledge on the benefits of aerosol drug delivery. The six modules address a number of key areas of respiratory drug delivery such as: Physiology, disease awareness & the principles of nebulization. 

Learn more

Respiratory Drug Delivery

Philips offers a full line of respiratory drug delivery products designed to be sturdy and easy to use. This helps empower patients to independently monitor their respiratory condition and effectively take their medication.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand