    Laajat yhteydet, monipuoliset älyominaisuudet ja erittäin tarkka kuvanlaatu ovat saatavilla. Philipsin ammattilaistason näyttöratkaisujen uusimmat televisiot ammattikäyttöön takaavat parhaan mahdollisen kokemuksen kaikilla toimialoilla. Uudet innovaatiot ja erinomainen suunnittelu helpottavat tavoitteidesi saavuttamista. 
    Philipsin televisiot ammattikäyttöön on luotu nimenomaisesti kunkin toimialan tarpeisiin. Saat juuri tarpeisiisi sopivan ratkaisun laajoine yhteyksineen ja alakohtaisine ominaisuuksineen esimerkiksi terveydenhuollon, kaupan, yritysten, elintarvikealan, viihteen, koulutuksen, kuljetuksen, hotellien ja julkisten paikkojen käyttöön.
    Tehosta osallistumista, lisää tehokkuutta, lisää uusimmat innovaatiot brändiisi ja ota koko potentiaalisi käyttöön valitsemalla MediaSuite, PrimeSuite, EasySuite, Studio tai Heartline. Android ja CMND takaavat täyden hallinnan sekä runsaat yhteysmahdollisuudet.
    Kukin Philipsin ammattilaistason televisioratkaisu on suunniteltu siten, että siinä on juuri oikeat ominaisuudet kunkin alan tarpeisiin, esimerkiksi yrityksiin, koulutukseen, kuljetukseen, hotelleihin tai terveydenhuoltoon.
    The hygiene factor 

    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    Katso, miten Philipsin ammattilaistason näyttöratkaisut luo mukautettuja asennuksia, jotta maailman johtavat merkit saavuttavat haluamansa tavoitteet.
