“The transition from open surgery to image-guided procedures has driven a seismic shift in improving patient outcomes and reducing costs – not least by dramatically reducing the length of time a patient stays in a hospital after their procedure,” said Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Image Guided Therapy at Philips and a practicing interventional and diagnostic radiologist. “On our Azurion platform we seamlessly integrate a range of data sources in a way that’s intuitive to understand and control. By collaborating with Microsoft and HoloLens 2 we can take it to the next level, immersing the physician in a tailored augmented reality environment. This concept allows me to see the real world superimposed with the live data and 3D medical imagery needed to guide our precision therapy, and importantly also lets me control Azurion with voice recognition, eye tracking and advanced gestures. It’s all about keeping our focus on the patient.”