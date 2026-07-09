Optimize workflows and reduce unplanned equipment downtime
Maintenance is about enabling healthcare systems to make full – and evolving use – of their sophisticated equipment and technology investments. We understand the strategic importance of maintenance and help you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable. From premium, full-service maintenance, in-house team support, to multivendor equipment and software, we can design and provide a maintenance offer that fits your strategic goals and budget.
Count on us to get more time to care