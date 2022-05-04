Hakuehdot

Patient recording her workout using the product

Made for musculoskeletal

Quick assessment can help you get your patients back in action

Use Lumify handheld ultrasound for musculoskeletal to detect soft tissue injuries with high-definition imaging of muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons and cartilage.

Learn how Lumify can work for you

Start treatment with an accurate diagnosis

Lumify helps you see the fine details in muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons and cartilage to make a more accurate diagnosis of injuries.

Respond fast with whole-body imagery

Lumify can help you assess patients from head to toe, whether it’s plantar fasciitis, tendonitis or bursitis in the patellar tendon, or even shoulder instability in the rotator cuff.

Get the clarity of larger ultrasound systems with Lumify

SonoCT reinforces real tissue imaging while eliminating random artifacts. This technology produces images superior to conventional imaging in up to 94% of patients.

What industry leaders think about Lumify

  • First quote icon

    "… it frees both the patient and clinician from doing the procedure in the confines of the operating room or consultation room."
     
    Dr. Obispo Osteopath Musculoskeletal Specialist

  • Second quote icon

    "… the unit fits into a small bag for easy transportation and is a very intuitive, easy to use ultrasound system."
     
    Dr. Sue Westerway Adjunct Associate
    Professor, Charles Sturt University  

  • Third quote icon

    "Lumify … does not compromise on accuracy and image quality."
     
    Dr. Felicia Tan MBBS, MMed (Singapore), FRCS (Edinburgh) Director, FeM Surgery Breast Surgeon

    Get the full picture with clear whole-body imagery for a fast, accurate response during MSK examinations.

      Lumify transducers for MSK

      Broadband transducer

      Lumify L12-4 broadband linear array transducer

      • 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range
      • Aperture size: 34mm
      • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advancedXRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
      • High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal and lung
      • Center line marker
      • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable

      Curved transducer

      Lumify C5-2 broadband curved array transducer

      • 5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range

      • 50mm radius of curvature

      • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT

      • High-resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, OB/GYN and lung imaging preset optimizations

      Discover how Lumify works for MSK

      Patient getting the treatment

      Video

      Ultrasound-guided
      knee arthrocentesis

      Learn more
      Phone next to the lumify product

      Case study

      Supraspinatus tendon tear

      Learn more
      Patient getting treatment

      Quick guide

      Ultrasound-guided hip arthrocentesis

      Learn more
