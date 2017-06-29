September 29 - October 2, booth #2217
Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA
Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Setting a new standard for radiation therapy planning powered by spectral-detector technology design enabling high visibility and accuracy.
The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.
