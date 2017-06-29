Hakuehdot

Join Philips at ASTRO 2024

September 29 - October 2, booth #2217

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA

Philips Radiation Oncology Solutions

 
Delve into our CT and MR solutions designed to empower radiation oncology with accurate image guidance, integrated workflow and versatility to deliver precise, adaptive and personalized treatment for every patient.

Spectral CT 7500 Scan image

Spectral CT 7500

Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Setting a new standard for radiation therapy planning powered by spectral-detector technology design enabling high visibility and accuracy.

Learn more
Ingenia MR RT XD

Ingenia MR-RT XD

The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.

Learn more

