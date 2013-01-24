Kotisivu
Enterprise patient monitoring

to what's vital

Access clinical and technical information to help care for patients affected by COVID-19 ›

Patient monitoring for quick, confident and consistent care

patient monitoring infographic download image

In today’s complex healthcare environment, the demands on clinicians are immense. Philips Patient Monitoring system is designed to help clinicians make informed decisions, reduce variation in care delivery and lower costs. 

 

The entire Philips family of bedside and transport monitors, central station and mobile applications provide aesthetic consistency to reduce complexity. Advanced clinical decision support tools and smart alarms work together to identify and alert caregivers to critical events at the earliest possible stage.

This integrated system captures a steady stream of patient data from monitors and medical devices, feeding it securely to your emergency medical record (EMR). Our process allows for virtually gap-free patient records from admission to discharge, even during transport. 

 

Now you can stay connected to what’s vital and help deliver consistent, quality patient care – everywhere it matters.

What is more complete than one of our systems?
Our whole solution.

Watch our video to learn more.
Patient Monitoring Video

Interested in exploring how we can help solve your biggest challenges, such as cybersecurity and alarm fatigure? Or is there a particular area of our solution you'd like to explore, such as continuous monitors or central station?

Discover our full portfolio of patient monitoring products

Patient monitors thumbnail

Patient monitors
Continuous monitoring
Fetal and maternal monitors
MR compatible monitors
Patient-worn monitors
Vital signs monitors
central monitoring and workflow solutions thumbnail

Central monitoring and workflow solutions
Central patient monitoring systems
Mobile patent monitoring solutions
IT infrastructure thumbnail

IT infrastructure
Data integration
Networking infrastructure
Mounting solutions and supplies

Mounting solutions and supplies

Mounting Solutions
XDS Wall Mounting Solution
Supplies
Services image

Services

Clinical Professional services
Continuous Software Maintenance
Lifecycle Management
Clinical Decision Support

Clinical Decision Support
Clinical Decision support

Explore our clinical patient monitoring solutions

    Remote enablement

     

    Powered by Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point

     

    Remote enablement helps you address healthcare challenges today and tomorrow. By providing data-centric insights into your device landscape and networks, it supports potential improvements in asset availablity, security and performance.

    Learn more
    What is Early Warning Scoring?

     

    Early warning scoring (EWS) is a physiologic scoring system for bedside patient assessment. Early detection of changes in a patient’s vital signs can lead to a life-saving difference. Rapid response teams can be quickly notified of clinical instability. This leads to early intervention, thereby helping to prevent critical events before they happen.

     

    When EWS is automated, hospital staff can benefit from smoother workflow, streamlined communications and a reduction in human error.

    Learn more about EWS
    Alarm management

     

    Visual and audible alarms in critical care environments can be a contributor to medical errors, and can cause unnecessary stress and burden on caregivers and patients.

    Discover our Alarm Management solution
    Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS)

     

    Standardized patient monitoring with management and performance improvement services via per-patient fee model.

    Learn more about eMaaS

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secure by design: proactive healthcare cyber security for connected care


    Your security is our mission. No company is more committed than Philips to helping you protect the privacy of patients and the integrity of medical data from the constant threat of cyber attacks.
    Learn more

    Help when and where you need it

    Customer service

    Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.

    Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.
    Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.
    Customer service solutions
    Education

    Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies.

    Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.
    Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.
    Learning center

