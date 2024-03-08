Hakuehdot

Gradient performance in tumor characterization at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

By Philips ∙ Featuring: Junzhong Xu, PhD ∙ maaliskuuta 08, 2024 ∙ 3 min

Video

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

MR 7700

Research

Educational

Gradient performance tumor characterization at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

Dr. Junzhong Xu, Director of Cancer Imaging Research at the Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science discusses the development of MR cell size imaging [1] utilizing diffusion MRI. The imaging technique provides real-time data on cell size, density, and membrane permeability and gradient strength is crucial for accurate measurements. The technology's ability to differentiate recurrent brain tumors from radiation injuries and track cell changes associated with chemotherapy-induced apoptosis is groundbreaking.

“Our ability to detect accurate mean cell size in tumors relies on the gradient strength we have. The stronger gradients we have, the more accurate and reliable measurements we can make. We will develop and validate a more advanced technology to evaluate tumors more comprehensively.”

Junzhong Xu, PhD
Director of Cancer Imaging Research
Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter


Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Discover MR 7700 3.0T MR system

MR 7700

3T MRI scanner with unmatched precision imaging and XP gradients

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] MR cell size imaging is being developed by the VUIIS and is not a product.

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.