Hakuehdot

Use of MNS for pulmonary MRI - a story of translation and FDA approval

By Philips Featuring Jason C Woods, PhD and Yi Xia  elokuuta 23, 2023 ∙ 18.35 min

Webinar

Magnetic resonance

3.0T

MultiNuclei webinar with Dr. Woods

Webinar highlights - Total duration [18.35]

 

[01.30] ∙ Functional imaging with Xenon

[05.00] ∙ Fast imaging’s significant advantage in pediatrics

[07.35] ∙ Xenon Gas Exchange MRI

[12.04] ∙ Q&A

Join Dr. Jason Woods in this webinar to learn how to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging with Xenon and how Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Philips have teamed up to explore this groundbreaking opportunity for pulmonary MRI to get high image resolution in both structural and functional imaging.


“We performed in Cincinnati the first clinical scan after FDA approval and that was only possible due to Philips’ engagement in the process and their pushing through the approval of the MNS system and coil”

Speakers list

Jason C Woods, PhD

Jason C Woods, PhD

Director of Research, Pulmonary Medicine, Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Yi Xia

Yi Xia

Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

 

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Multi Nuclei

Multi Nuclei MR

Seamless integration of multi-nuclei

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.