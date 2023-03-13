The Philips Radiology Information System is a modular, web-based solution that offers patient-centric workflows to enhance patient engagement. It helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. Thanks to an innovative patient assistant app and patent kiosk app, which allow patient engagement throughout the patient pathway, it offers an end-to-end solution for radiology management.
End-to-end workflow, from ordering to report distribution
Secure and scalable architecture to meet growing needs
Intuitive and modular at its core
Patient-centric tailored workflows
