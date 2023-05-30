PerformanceBridge 4.0

Real-time data analysis for continuous improvement

PerformanceBridge is designed to make it easy for you to explore your enterprise data, and allow for tactical initiatives to support management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to enhance clinical workflow. Interactive dashboards provide easy access to the information necessary for quick, actionable observations and detailed reports. This provides visibility to departmental metrics, individual scanner utilization and historical reports so you can benefit from data across your enterprise, regardless of system generation or vendor.