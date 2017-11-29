Hakuehdot
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge. This tube-in-front, full face mask is also designed to allow users to wear glasses, read, or watch tv at bedtime. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.Ymmärrän
Wide field of view
Wide field of view
Wide field of view
Wide field of view
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort
Wide field of view
Wide field of view
Wide field of view
Wide field of view
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort
Näytä tuote
Näytä tuote
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
Näytä tuote
By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
Näytä tuote
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.Ymmärrän
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.Ymmärrän
Select countrySuomi (Suomi)
Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.