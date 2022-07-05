Hakuehdot

Pien gehrels

Pien Gehrels 

Transformation Consultant 

Pien brings international experience in digital transformation and virtual care. She has conducted research on the digital readiness of hospitals and developed a maturity model that helps healthcare ecosystems transform towards their envisioned state.   

