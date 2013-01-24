Kotisivu
Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä

Hakuehdot

Uutiskeskus | Suomi

Median yhteydenotot

If you are a journalist or blogger and want to get in touch with Philips, please feel free to contact the person mentioned here below.
For media inquiries regarding Philips health care:

Tobias Hanner
Nordic Digital Marketing and e-commerce manager D2B for HS

Tel: +46707655121
For inquiries regarding Philips consumer products and product tests:

Borislav Stoyanov

Kitchen Appliances

Elena Abitov

Coffee

Erica Eliasson

One Blade

Johan Lindwall

Floor Care and Air Care

Josefin Janér

Garment Care and Food Preparation

Nicke Ersson

Oral Care

Marina den Hengst

Male Grooming

Nina von Gegerfelt

Beauty and Healthy Sleep Solutions

Sandra Thorn

Mother and Child Care

Per-Åke Broman

Marketing Director

+35 0708-322143
For media inquiries for Philips TV and Philips audio products:

Joella Skoogh

Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +46 70 832 22 65
For media inquiries for Philips Signify (previously Philips Lighting) – professional lighting solutions and consumer lighting.

Anne-Cathrine Tjørnehøj

Marcom Manager

Tel: +45 403 308 06

Postiosoite

 

Philips Oy
Äyritie 4, PL 185
01510 Vantaa
Finland

Seuraa meitä: