Using our experience flow methodology Philips transformation consultants created a six meters wide overview of the stroke clinical pathway in the Stockholm County.

The poster contained the results of an intense three-week assessment that included gathering and analyzing data, interviewing and observing patients, ambulance personnel and staff at Karolinksa University Hospital as well as referring hospitals and rehab centers in the region.

The Philips transformation consultants then organized an open day and invited these stakeholders across the continuum to view and interact around their Stroke Careflow, creating immediate results that would not have been achieved with a standard powerpoint presentation.