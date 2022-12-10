Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Havelhöhe, Berlin, has ambitious sustainability targets: in 2020, the hospital announced its goal of becoming Germany’s first zero emissions healthcare facility by 2030.



The hospital has built sustainability into its core principles and has already significantly reduced its carbon footprint. However, to achieve its ultimate goal by 2030, Havelhöhe needed a comprehensive overview of current material and waste management processes and recommendations on how to optimize them.



That’s where Philips Healthcare Transformation Services (HTS) came in. Together with medical and administrative staff at Havelhöhe, Philips consultants analyzed the clinical workflow, supply chain and material logistics in the intensive care unit (ICU). The result was a detailed report which will now serve as a blueprint for further change.