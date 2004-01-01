Philips IntelliSpace Cognition (ISC) is a digital assessment platform that supports Healthcare Professionals in assessing the cognition of individuals. It is a cloud-based Software as a Service consisting of both a patient interface on a tablet and a clinician interface that can be used on any PC or tablet. The patient uses a digital pencil on the tablet to complete a cognitive assessment. The application immediately scores the tests, compares to norms, and displays the results in terms of cognitive domains as part of a comprehensive report.
Track results over time
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
