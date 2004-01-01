Hakuehdot

Pulse Oximetry Module M1020B

Pulse Oximetry Module

The IntelliVue Pulse Oximetry Module is for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors MP40-MP90 and MX500-MX850. The module allows non-invasive measurement of arterial oxygenation saturation using light transmitted through tissue.

Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2, EN 60601-1-2
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
  • IntelliVue MX500 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX550 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX700 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX800 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX750 via FMX-4
  • IntelliVue MX850 via FMX-4
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • 0.3 kg (0.7 lb)
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm (1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in)
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–45°C (32–113°F)
Storage Temperature Range
  • -40–70°C (-40°–158°F)
Operating Humidity Range
  • 95% RH max. at 40°C (104°F)
Storage Humidity Range
  • 90% RH max. at 65°C (150°F)
Operating Altitude Range
  • Up to 4600 m (15000 ft)
Storage Altitude Range
  • Up to 15300 m (50000 ft)
