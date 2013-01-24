eL18-4 EMT Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

The Philips eL18-4 EMT transducer, has a built-in electromagnetic tracking (EMT) coil that allows tracking of the transducer in space used for Fusion and Navigation or for the Philips Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast) software feature. For AI Breast the integrated EM tracking coil in conjunction with a speciality mattress and tabletop field generator is used for used for breast screening exams while preserving superb image quality for full diagnostic studies. Learn more about the eL18-4 EMT ultra-broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.