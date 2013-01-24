By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*
*Philips M8040A #A01 Mounting plate for MP2/X2 sold separately.
