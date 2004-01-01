Hakuehdot

EPIQ7 S8-3 Sector Array

Transducer

Find similar products

8 to 3 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 90°. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Adult and pediatric cardiology applications, fetal echo.

Contact
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.