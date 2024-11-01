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Solutions for freedom and flexibility

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Oxygen

With stationary and portable oxygen therapy options, our products are intended to give users the flexibility they want.

With stationary and portable oxygen therapy options, our products are intended to give users the freedom and flexibility they want, while helping homecare providers reduce expenses.

 

 

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Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

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