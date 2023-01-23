Hakuehdot

Enterprise Imaging

Unlock the full potential of your imaging data with enterprise medical imaging solutions that are accessible, interoperable and seamlessly integrated into your electronic medical record system

Unite data across the enterprise to enhance patient care

In today’s data-driven healthcare environment, Enterprise Imaging is at the heart of an organization’s digital transformation strategy and healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of a unified, scalable solution that consolidates imaging data across departments, improves accessibility and supports data-driven clinical decision-making. In Philips we understand the importance of integrating imaging data into the broader healthcare ecosystem, not just storing images. Discover how we can help you with an effective Enterprise Imaging offer that aligns with your organizations overall digital transformation goals.

Demonstrated results in enterprise imaging

Up to 5 hours


saved per week

99.7%** 


of data migrated successfully

Save 8.9 minutes


in assessing tumor burden compared to text-only reports**

 
Four customer sites reported a savings of up to five hours per week using the automated workflow prediction engine for data pre-processing. 6

 
Plus less than one day of interruption to ongoing operations with solid data migration plan.7 Learn more

 
One study showed that multimedia reports can save oncologists 8.9 minutes in assessing a patient’s tumor burden compared to text-only reports.8

Featured products

    Radiology image management PACS

    Radiology image management PACS  

    With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.

    Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

    Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)  

    Use the Philips Clinical Repository to centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure vendor neutral archive (VNA) for your healthcare organization. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to support clinical workflows and deliver optimal care. Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations of healthcare organizations.

    Medical Image sharing

    Medical Image sharing  

    Medical image sharing with Philips Enterprise Viewer helps remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via imaging sharing, interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data solutions for sharing medical imaging files in the healthcare industry.

    AI Manager

    AI Manager  

    Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*

    Advanced Visualization Workspace 15

    Advanced Visualization Workspace 15  

    Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.

    Patient Portal patient engagement platform

    Patient Portal patient engagement platform  

    The Philips Patient Portal patient engagement platform empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data on the patient journey – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. This patient engagement system for clinical image sharing also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers to enhance patient care, patient satisfaction and support positive patient experience. It minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. The Patient Portal patient engagement solution is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.

Portfolio highlights

Documentation

Article
The top five things to look for in an enterprise informatics partner (198.0KB)
White paper
Adopting an Enterprise Imaging Strategy (1.18MB)
10 questions IT managers ask when migrating medical data (349.0KB)
Optimizing workflows and data security for remote radiologists (1.49MB)
    Enabling enhanced productivity by orchestrating radiologist workflow

    See how Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital manages the prioritization and delegation of cases to the right radiologist at the right time.

    Read the story
    Streamlining imaging workflows and automating clinical insights

    Accessing advanced imaging tools is essential to accurate and complete reporting of complex imaging studies, but such access can be time-consuming, hindering productivity.

    Read the story
    Seamless image exchange across multiple, disparate hospitals

    See how Malaffi – one of the world’s fastest implemented HIEs – leveraged Philips technology to enable seamless image exchange between healthcare providers across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    Read the story
    How Radiologie Oldenburg migrated to a unified radiology workflow solution

    Philips collaborated with Radiologie Oldenburg to implement a PACS replacement project focusing on overall workflow effectiveness and end-user satisfaction.

    Read the story

    Footnotes
     

    [1] Image Exchange Solution Malaffi | Healthcare | Philips

    [2] Streamlining imaging workflows and automating clinical insights - Healthcare | Philips

    [3] Orchestrating radiologist workflow - Philips

    [4] https://www.rbccm.com/en/gib/healthcare/episode/the_healthcare_data_explosion

    [5] https://www.philips.com/c-dam/corporate/newscenter/global/future-health-index/report-pages/experience-transformation/2024/first-draft/philips-future-health-index-2024-report-better-care-for-more-people-global.pdf

    [6] Results from usage in four customer sites and don’t reflect other usage in other sites.

    [7] How Radiologie Oldenburg migrated to a unified radiology workflow solution. May 30, 2024. https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/white-paper/migration-pacs-oldenburg.

    [8] Folio L, et al. Initial experience with multi-media and quantitative tumor reporting appears to improve oncologist efficiency in assessing tumor burden. Research findings presented at the RSNA 101th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting. Chicago, IL. 2015. archive.rsna.org/2015/15005140.html

    Disclaimer  

     

    *KLAS defines enterprise imaging as the ability to store and/or view images across the enterprise in one place from more than one service line and/or from multiple PACS or long-term storage solutions.

    **Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.

     

