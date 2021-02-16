At every radiology department, efficient workflows are key. With an ever-increasing number of patients and imaging needs, all radiology departments must do more with the same or less. This results in a growing demand for efficiency and predictability. So every minute counts when you want to stick to the busy schedule.

Philips’ new SmartWorkflow solution directly addresses this challenge, providing better and more efficient workflows at MR departments. SmartWorkflow reduces and simplifies the number of steps needed in a conventional MR exam workflow, using technology to guide and coach where required, and automate when possible.

To find out more, we went to Herlev Hospital, where they have access to the new SmartWorkflow as well as the more traditional workflow. The MR department at Herlev Hospital in the Capital Region of Denmark operates 6 – soon 7 – Philips MR scanners. The fleet of scanners are mixed in age and technology, so we decided to find out how SmartWorkflow is working for them and how they can harmonize the workflow across very different scanners with very different technological platforms. To do this, we sat down with two radiographers from Herlev Hospital, Peter and Hilla.