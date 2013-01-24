Kotisivu
Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä

Hakuehdot

Informaatiotauluratkaisut
    Tutustu Philipsin ammattilaistason näyttöratkaisujen uusimpiin vaikuttaviin informaatiotauluratkaisuihin. Niissä sisältö vangitsee yleisön huomion ja takaa erinomaisen tuloksen upean kirkkauden ja tarkkuuden ansiosta. Tutustu alakohtaisiin innovaatioihin ja luo täydellinen mukautettu kokoonpano tarpeisiisi.
    Näyttö yrityksen kokoushuoneessa

    Valmiina  toimintaan


    Uusi B-Line-näyttö integroituu saumattomasti yritysjärjestelmiin, takaa tehokkaan hallinnan ja tarjoaa fiksumpia tapoja käyttää yhteyksiä niin langattomasti kuin suoraan, jotta kokoukset sujuvat mallikkaasti.
    Tutustu alakohtaisesti
    Vuorovaikutteiset digitaaliset informaatiotaulut - kosketustekniikka | Ihmisiä odottamassa vastaanottotiskillä

    Suunniteltu  tehokkaiksi


    Voit luoda haluamasi muotoisen mukautetun videoseinän kehyksettömistä LED-näytöistä tai kokeilla Q-Line-, D-Line-, P-Line-, T-Line-, C-Line-, H-Line- ja X-Line-näyttöjen ainutlaatuisia ominaisuuksia. Käytä Androidia monipuolisesti, luo vuorovaikutteisia elämyksiä kosketustekniikalla tai hyödynnä hallintaa CMND-sovelluksella.
    Tutustu valikoimaan
    Dynaamiset digitaaliset informaatiotaulut - LED-videoseinä | Mies kävelee kaupassa

    LED-videoseinänäyttö  


    Päästä luovuutesi valloilleen valitsemalla kehyksetön LED-videoseinänäyttö, joita yhdistämällä voit luoda haluamasi muotoisen mukautetun videoseinän.
    Lisätietoja: LED

    Tutustu informaatiotaulutuotteisiin

    Näytä kaikki informaatiotaulutuotteet

    The hygiene factor 

    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    Read more
    lady cleaning the retail shop tv
    Katso, miten Philipsin ammattilaistason näyttöratkaisut luo mukautettuja asennuksia, jotta maailman johtavat merkit saavuttavat haluamansa tavoitteet.
    Tutustu kaikkiin tapaustutkimuksiimme

    Products

    Professional TVs
    Signage solutions
    LED solutions

    Innovation

    ARc
    CMND
    Android

    Support

    Signage support
    Professional TV support
    Download center

    Contact

    About us
    Case studies
    Contact us