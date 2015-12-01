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Tuotanto lopetettu

DayLightGuideLED-päiväajovalot

12825WLEDX1

4.6
| (18) Arviot | 94% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Ainutlaatuinen muotoilu takaa erinomaisen näkyvyyden
Uuden sukupolven tehokkaat ja tyylikkäät Luxeon-LED-päiväajovalot parantavat turvallisuutta tiellä lisäämällä näkyvyyttäsi päivällä ja yöllä.
Näytä kaikki edut

– aja turvallisesti ja tyylikkäästi

Ainutlaatuinen muotoilu takaa erinomaisen näkyvyyden

  • Daylight Guide

  • 12 V

  • 15 W

Kätevä kiinnitysjärjestelmä

Kätevä kiinnitysjärjestelmä

Helppo asentaa kätevän kiinnitysjärjestelmän ansiosta. Asenna pidikkeet mihin tahansa syvennykseen ja napsauta moduulit paikalleen. Moduulit lukkiutuvat tiukasti, eikä niitä voi varastaa.

Himmennettävä: palaa yöllä ja päivällä

Himmennettävä: palaa yöllä ja päivällä

LED-päiväajovalomme toimivat ympäri vuorokauden. Valoisalla ne parantavat liikenneturvallisuutta: niiden ansiosta auto näkyy paremmin, joten muiden ajoneuvojen kuljettajat ja jalankulkijat huomaavat sen helpommin. Pimeällä järjestelmä himmentää valot automaattisesti.

Laadukas alumiinikotelo

Laadukas alumiinikotelo

Luja, laadukas ja säänkestävä alumiinikotelo ehkäisee veden, suolan, hiekan ja pölyn aiheuttamaa korroosiota. Niinpä käyttöikä on pitkä eikä huoltotoimia tarvita.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

18

Arviot

94%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2

01/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Fantastic DRL's

Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

03/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product.

Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

21/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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