2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Daylight Guide
12 V
15 W
Helppo asentaa kätevän kiinnitysjärjestelmän ansiosta. Asenna pidikkeet mihin tahansa syvennykseen ja napsauta moduulit paikalleen. Moduulit lukkiutuvat tiukasti, eikä niitä voi varastaa.
LED-päiväajovalomme toimivat ympäri vuorokauden. Valoisalla ne parantavat liikenneturvallisuutta: niiden ansiosta auto näkyy paremmin, joten muiden ajoneuvojen kuljettajat ja jalankulkijat huomaavat sen helpommin. Pimeällä järjestelmä himmentää valot automaattisesti.
Luja, laadukas ja säänkestävä alumiinikotelo ehkäisee veden, suolan, hiekan ja pölyn aiheuttamaa korroosiota. Niinpä käyttöikä on pitkä eikä huoltotoimia tarvita.
4.6
5:stä
18
Arviot
94%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Doney
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Fantastic DRL's
Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Fire26662
03/07/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent product.
Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
phil36
21/03/2015
United Kingdom
Great Product
Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights