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  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
  • Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta

DayLight 9LED-päiväajovalot

12831WLEDX1

3.9
| (21) Arviot
Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta
Kolmannen sukupolven Philips-päiväajovaloissa yhdistyvät äärimmäinen tyylikkyys ja näkyvyys. Uudistetun muotoilun ansiosta kiinnitysmahdollisuuksia on useita. Philips Daylight 9 on tieliikenteeseen hyväksytty ratkaisu kaikkiin autoihin, joiden halutaan erottuvan joukosta.
Näytä kaikki edut

Kirkas ja tyylikäs joka kulmasta

Hyvä näkyvyys on parasta turvallisuutta

  • Daylight 9

  • 12 V

  • 16 W

Eri kiinnityskulmien ansiosta erinomainen näkyvyys

Eri kiinnityskulmien ansiosta erinomainen näkyvyys

Eri kiinnityskulmien ansiosta erinomainen näkyvyys

Uusi 9 LED-valopisteen optinen muotoilu

Uusi 9 LED-valopisteen optinen muotoilu

Valaisuteho on entistä parempi linssin uusitun optiikan ansiosta. Uudessa rakenteessa tielle heijastuvan valon kulmaa on suurennettu.

Säännösten mukainen kiinnitys puskuriin enimmäiskulmassa +/-40°

Säännösten mukainen kiinnitys puskuriin enimmäiskulmassa +/-40°

Moduulien kiinnitysalue on entistä suurempi: +/- 40 astetta vaakasuuntaan, +/- 2 astetta pystysuuntaan ja +/- 32 astetta viistoon.

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Arviot

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3.9

5:stä

21

Arviot

2

27/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

A Great Enhancement To My Car

These lights are so easy to install, in all it took me no longer than a couple of hours and I’m 80 years old so not exactly a whiz kid. Everything required is included in the kit, the cables are plenty long enough and most important of all is that the fitting instructions are in big enough print to read. I looked at all available options from £30 to £130 and I am definitely made the right choice wit these.

Edut

Look good, easy to fit, and great value

Haitat

Non so far

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Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

05/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

9 LEDs daylight bright

Except for one ballast in the control box which was defective and needed replacement, LED lights are bright as daytime running lights. Product was discontinued but instead Philips should produce higher than 9 LEDs and ensure quality without defective ballast in the control box of the 12831WLEDX1.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

23/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks like factory fitted.

After a lot of planning fitted into grill of pug 206 a treat. Wireing & lights of good quality & instructions fairly clear. Only problem was one light looked dimmer, this was cured by wedging cut off cable tie strips under lamp to tip it up slightly.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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