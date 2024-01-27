2 vuoden takuu
12831WLEDX1
Daylight 9
12 V
16 W
Eri kiinnityskulmien ansiosta erinomainen näkyvyys
Valaisuteho on entistä parempi linssin uusitun optiikan ansiosta. Uudessa rakenteessa tielle heijastuvan valon kulmaa on suurennettu.
Moduulien kiinnitysalue on entistä suurempi: +/- 40 astetta vaakasuuntaan, +/- 2 astetta pystysuuntaan ja +/- 32 astetta viistoon.
3.9
5:stä
21
Arviot
Beachcaster
27/01/2024
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
A Great Enhancement To My Car
These lights are so easy to install, in all it took me no longer than a couple of hours and I’m 80 years old so not exactly a whiz kid. Everything required is included in the kit, the cables are plenty long enough and most important of all is that the fitting instructions are in big enough print to read. I looked at all available options from £30 to £130 and I am definitely made the right choice wit these.
Edut
Look good, easy to fit, and great value
Haitat
Non so far
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Benny
05/09/2015
United Kingdom
9 LEDs daylight bright
Except for one ballast in the control box which was defective and needed replacement, LED lights are bright as daytime running lights. Product was discontinued but instead Philips should produce higher than 9 LEDs and ensure quality without defective ballast in the control box of the 12831WLEDX1.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Peugeot206
23/03/2015
United Kingdom
Looks like factory fitted.
After a lot of planning fitted into grill of pug 206 a treat. Wireing & lights of good quality & instructions fairly clear. Only problem was one light looked dimmer, this was cured by wedging cut off cable tie strips under lamp to tip it up slightly.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights