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Tuotanto lopetettu

ADR610Ajoneuvotallennin

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Arviot

Autokameralla turvaa tielle

Nauti autoilusta turvallisin mielin – Philipsin ajoneuvotallennin varmistaa selustasi odottamattomissa tilanteissa. Älykkäät automaattitoiminnot ja laadukas videotallennus takaavat, että käytössäsi ovat tarvitsemasi todisteet.

Näytä kaikki edut

havaitsee törmäykset ja varoittaa väsymyksestä

Autokameralla turvaa tielle

  • Full HD 1080 p

  • Automaattinen törmäyksentunnistus

  • Väsymystason näyttö ja varoitus

Automaattinen tallennus auton käynnistyttyä

Automaattinen tallennus auton käynnistyttyä

Käynnistyy automaattisesti kuljettajan käynnistettyä ajoneuvon.

Törmäyksentunnistus ja automaattinen hätätallennus

Törmäyksentunnistus ja automaattinen hätätallennus

Sinulla on aina tarvittavat todisteet, sillä törmäyksen sattuessa tilanteesta tehdään automaattisesti hätätallennus, jonka päälle ei voi tallentaa.

Väsymystason näyttö ja varoitus

Väsymystason näyttö ja varoitus

Näytöllä näkyy kuljettajan väsymystason kehittyminen. Kun kuljettajan on aika levätä, järjestelmä varoittaa kuljettajaa näytössä näkyvän viestin sekä äänimerkin avulla.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

2.5

5:stä

2

Arviot

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

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