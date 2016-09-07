2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
ADR61BLX1
Autokameralla turvaa tielle
Nauti autoilusta turvallisin mielin – Philipsin ajoneuvotallennin varmistaa selustasi odottamattomissa tilanteissa. Älykkäät automaattitoiminnot ja laadukas videotallennus takaavat, että käytössäsi ovat tarvitsemasi todisteet.
Full HD 1080 p
Automaattinen törmäyksentunnistus
Väsymystason näyttö ja varoitus
Käynnistyy automaattisesti kuljettajan käynnistettyä ajoneuvon.
Sinulla on aina tarvittavat todisteet, sillä törmäyksen sattuessa tilanteesta tehdään automaattisesti hätätallennus, jonka päälle ei voi tallentaa.
Näytöllä näkyy kuljettajan väsymystason kehittyminen. Kun kuljettajan on aika levätä, järjestelmä varoittaa kuljettajaa näytössä näkyvän viestin sekä äänimerkin avulla.
2.5
5:stä
2
Arviot
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Arvioitu tuote: ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder