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Kaikki sarjat

  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia

Satinelle EssentialJohdollinen pienikokoinen epilaattori

BRP529/00

4.4
| (474) Arviot | 96% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Helppoa epilointia
Philips Satinelle -epilaattorin ansiosta voit nauttia sileistä sääristä viikkojen ajan. Poistaa hellävaraisesti jopa 0,5 mm:n ihokarvat juurineen. Tämä erikoisversio sisältää herkille ihoalueille suunnitellun Philips-miniepilaattorin sekä valolla ja peilillä varustellut pinsetit.
Näytä kaikki edut

Sileä iho viikoiksi

Helppoa epilointia

  • Opti-light-valo

  • Sisältää miniepilaattorin

  • Mukana valolla ja peilillä varustellut pinsetit

Tehokas epilointijärjestelmä poistaa karvat juurineen

Tehokas epilointijärjestelmä poistaa karvat juurineen

Tehokas epilointijärjestelmä jättää ihon sileäksi ja sängettömäksi jopa viikoiksi

Opti-light-valo auttaa löytämään ja poistamaan hankalatkin ihokarvat

Opti-light-valo auttaa löytämään ja poistamaan hankalatkin ihokarvat

Opti-light-valo auttaa löytämään ja poistamaan hankalatkin ihokarvat

2 nopeusasetusta, joilla poistat niin ohuet kuin paksut ihokarvat

2 nopeusasetusta, joilla poistat niin ohuet kuin paksut ihokarvat

2 nopeusasetusta, joilla poistat kätevästi niin ohuet kuin paksut ihokarvat.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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4.4

5:stä

474

Arviot

96%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

17/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Great little epilator

My wife has used this device and reports it's a lot easier and less messy/smelly than using cream. Washable head is great idea

Edut

Quick,good results

Haitat

Slightly painful

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

19/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing epilator

So easy to use this epilator, gets all the hair, the cord is quite long. It’s very easy to clean, it comes with a small brush so you can easily keep it free from hair. It’s just the right size to fit in your palm. I would recommend to family and friends

Edut

Long cord, easy to use & clean

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing epilator

Brilliant product. Bought my first Phillips epilator 30 years ago!! It’s been a faithful piece of equipment ... nothing lasts forever ☹️ but I was amazed to see almost the same product virtually unchanged 30 years later ... totally recommend this product!!!

Edut

I use almost everywhere

Haitat

Not suitable for bikini line

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.