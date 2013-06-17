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Tuotanto lopetettu

HD-videokamera

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Arviot

Tärkeiden hetkien kuvaaminen ja jakaminen on nyt helppoa

Full HD -videoiden ja valokuvien ottaminen on käsittämättömän helppoa tällä ESee CAM300 -videokameralla. 3" kosketusnäyttö mahdollistaa intuitiivisen hallinnan ja pikamuokkaus ja Quick impression -ominaisuuksien ansiosta jaat haluamasi aineiston verkkoon tai televisioon välittömästi.

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Kosketusnäyttöohjauksella

Tärkeiden hetkien kuvaaminen ja jakaminen on nyt helppoa

Pieni ja ohut, mahtuu helposti taskuun

Liitä integroidulla USB-liittimellä kätevästi PC-/Mac-tietokoneeseen

Liitä integroidulla USB-liittimellä kätevästi PC-/Mac-tietokoneeseen

Pitkäkestoisen akun ansiosta voit kuvata enemmän

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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4.2

5:stä

5

Arviot

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: CAM295BL HD camcorder

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: CAM295BL HD camcorder

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

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Arvioitu tuote: CAM295BL HD camcorder

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: CAM295BL HD camcorder

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