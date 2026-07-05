Very good basic iron, and lightweight. It glides across fabrics easily and easy to use. The different functions are easy to select using the wheel under the handle, and the modes can be selected from the toggle at the top. It takes very little time for the iron to heat up and this is clear by a red light that shows up during heating. It's a fairly small iron, so not a huge amount of water can be stored, and this may mean that it requires multiple refills, but the refilling is easy - just pop open the cap and pour it in to the limit. It also has a self-cleaning function which forces steam out of the nozzles to dislodge any limescale.