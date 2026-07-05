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Maksa Klarnalla

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  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
  • Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä

2000 SeriesHöyrysilitysrauta

DST2020/80

4.7
| (7) Arviot
Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä
Kevyt DST2000 Series -silitysrauta tekee silityksestä vaivatonta. Sen tehokas höyryntuotto jopa 25 g/min ja lisähöyry poistavat hankalat rypyt, ja keraaminen pohja liukuu pehmeästi kaikilla silitettävillä tekstiileillä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Helppoa ja tehokasta silitystä

Luotettavaa suorituskykyä johtavalta silitysrautamerkiltä

  • Jatkuva höyryntuotto jopa 25 g/min ryppyjen poistamiseen

  • Neljä höyryasetusta ryppyjen silittämiseen kaikista kankaista

  • Keraaminen pohja liukuu helposti ja nopeasti

  • Kevyt malli nopeaan silitykseen

  • 250 ml:n vesisäiliö riittää suuren määrän silitykseen

Jatkuva höyryntuotto jopa 25 g/min ryppyjen poistamiseen

Jatkuva höyryntuotto jopa 25 g/min ryppyjen poistamiseen

Tehokas höyryntuotto jopa 25 g/min helpottaa silitystä ja poistaa rypyt tehokkaasti. Lisähöyryn avulla pääset eroon hankalistakin rypyistä.

Neljä höyryasetusta ryppyjen poistoon kaikista silitettävistä kankaista

Neljä höyryasetusta ryppyjen poistoon kaikista silitettävistä kankaista

Silitysraudan useiden höyryasetusten avulla voit silittää rypyt erilaisista kankaista: käytä vähän höyryä herkille kankaille, kuten silkille, ja enemmän höyryä paksummille kankaille.

Keraaminen pohja liukuu helposti ja nopeasti

Keraaminen pohja liukuu helposti ja nopeasti

Kestävän ja naarmuuntumattoman keraamisen pohjan ansiosta silitysrauta liukuu pehmeästi kaikilla silitettävillä kankailla. Se ei tartu vaatteisiin ja sen puhdistaminen on helppoa.

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Arviot

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4.7

5:stä

7

Arviot

3
2
1

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great no nonsense iron

Very good basic iron, and lightweight. It glides across fabrics easily and easy to use. The different functions are easy to select using the wheel under the handle, and the modes can be selected from the toggle at the top. It takes very little time for the iron to heat up and this is clear by a red light that shows up during heating. It's a fairly small iron, so not a huge amount of water can be stored, and this may mean that it requires multiple refills, but the refilling is easy - just pop open the cap and pour it in to the limit. It also has a self-cleaning function which forces steam out of the nozzles to dislodge any limescale.

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

30/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish

Really lovely iron, glided smoothly and was great at removing the creases, ceramic bottom keeps the base hot giving a good overall iron and steam release. I'm an absolute rubbish ironer so this really helped me to make the job easy and succsesful without being too stressful Design is sleek and stylish and I would definately recommend this product to friends and family

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

28/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Steam Iron

I’m not a fan or ironing! But this iron makes the chore easy. Just pop some water in, and pick from the multiple modes - dry ironing, eco, two steam, three steam…then get to ironing. Got the creases out of my trousers so quickly!

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Ulkopuolinen laitos testasi seuraavien bakteerityyppien määrän puuvillassa 10 sekunnin höyrytyksen jälkeen: E. coli 8099, S. aureus ATCC 6538, C. albicans ATCC 10231.