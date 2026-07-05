2 vuoden takuu
DST2020/80
Jatkuva höyryntuotto jopa 25 g/min ryppyjen poistamiseen
Neljä höyryasetusta ryppyjen silittämiseen kaikista kankaista
Keraaminen pohja liukuu helposti ja nopeasti
Kevyt malli nopeaan silitykseen
250 ml:n vesisäiliö riittää suuren määrän silitykseen
Tehokas höyryntuotto jopa 25 g/min helpottaa silitystä ja poistaa rypyt tehokkaasti. Lisähöyryn avulla pääset eroon hankalistakin rypyistä.
Silitysraudan useiden höyryasetusten avulla voit silittää rypyt erilaisista kankaista: käytä vähän höyryä herkille kankaille, kuten silkille, ja enemmän höyryä paksummille kankaille.
Kestävän ja naarmuuntumattoman keraamisen pohjan ansiosta silitysrauta liukuu pehmeästi kaikilla silitettävillä kankailla. Se ei tartu vaatteisiin ja sen puhdistaminen on helppoa.
4.7
5:stä
7
Arviot
AllisonT
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great no nonsense iron
Very good basic iron, and lightweight. It glides across fabrics easily and easy to use. The different functions are easy to select using the wheel under the handle, and the modes can be selected from the toggle at the top. It takes very little time for the iron to heat up and this is clear by a red light that shows up during heating. It's a fairly small iron, so not a huge amount of water can be stored, and this may mean that it requires multiple refills, but the refilling is easy - just pop open the cap and pour it in to the limit. It also has a self-cleaning function which forces steam out of the nozzles to dislodge any limescale.
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
KerryM
30/06/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Stylish
Really lovely iron, glided smoothly and was great at removing the creases, ceramic bottom keeps the base hot giving a good overall iron and steam release. I'm an absolute rubbish ironer so this really helped me to make the job easy and succsesful without being too stressful Design is sleek and stylish and I would definately recommend this product to friends and family
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
JudeL
28/06/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Philips Steam Iron
I’m not a fan or ironing! But this iron makes the chore easy. Just pop some water in, and pick from the multiple modes - dry ironing, eco, two steam, three steam…then get to ironing. Got the creases out of my trousers so quickly!
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
Ulkopuolinen laitos testasi seuraavien bakteerityyppien määrän puuvillassa 10 sekunnin höyrytyksen jälkeen: E. coli 8099, S. aureus ATCC 6538, C. albicans ATCC 10231.