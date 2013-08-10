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Saavuta ennakkopääsy Black Friday -aleemme
11
d
Päivät
20
h
Tunnit
59
m
Minuutit
31
s
Sekunnit
Tuotanto lopetettu
HP6368/00
Kova ihokarvoille, hellä iholle
Philips Double Contour Sensitive on suunniteltu tämän päivän naisten tarpeisiin. Innovatiivinen kaksoisverkollinen ladyshaver suojaa ihoa, ja saat kauniin pehmeän ihon
4-in-1 Ladyshave
Kuiva- ja märkäajo
Hypoallergeeniset kullatut teräverkot vähentävät ihoärsytystä ja ihon allergiaoireita.
Aloe vera -liuska kosteuttaa ja pehmentää siten ajoa
Kertoo, kun akun lataus on vähissä ja muistuttaa, että laite on ladattava ennen seuraavaa käyttöä
Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä
Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin
2.9
5:stä
64
Arviot
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Sue0625
09/10/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel
My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive