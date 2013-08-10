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Saavuta ennakkopääsy Black Friday -aleemme

11

d

Päivät

20

h

Tunnit

:

59

m

Minuutit

:

31

s

Sekunnit

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Tuotanto lopetettu

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00

2.9

| (64) Arviot

Kova ihokarvoille, hellä iholle

Philips Double Contour Sensitive on suunniteltu tämän päivän naisten tarpeisiin. Innovatiivinen kaksoisverkollinen ladyshaver suojaa ihoa, ja saat kauniin pehmeän ihon

Näytä kaikki edut

Täydelliset tulokset ihoystävällisellä 4-in-1-järjestelmällä

Kova ihokarvoille, hellä iholle

  • 4-in-1 Ladyshave

  • Kuiva- ja märkäajo

Hypoallergeeniset kullatut teräverkot suojaavat ihoa

Hypoallergeeniset kullatut teräverkot suojaavat ihoa

Hypoallergeeniset kullatut teräverkot vähentävät ihoärsytystä ja ihon allergiaoireita.

Aloe vera -liuska kosteuttaa ihoa

Aloe vera -liuska kosteuttaa ihoa

Aloe vera -liuska kosteuttaa ja pehmentää siten ajoa

Lataus vähissä -ilmaisimen valo

Lataus vähissä -ilmaisimen valo

Kertoo, kun akun lataus on vähissä ja muistuttaa, että laite on ladattava ennen seuraavaa käyttöä

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

2.9

5:stä

64

Arviot

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

09/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel

My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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