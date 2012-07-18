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Saavuta ennakkopääsy Black Friday -aleemme
11
d
Päivät
22
h
Tunnit
15
m
Minuutit
40
s
Sekunnit
Tuotanto lopetettu
Kylpylätasoiset tulokset kotona
Trimmaa, muotoile tai poista vartalon ja kasvojen karvoitusta tarkasti ja pehmeästi tarkkuustrimmerillä.
Trimmaa, muotoile,
aja ja epiloi
Kuiva- ja märkäajoon. Helppo puhdistaa.
Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä
3.9
5:stä
27
Arviot
85%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Snkw
18/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant product
I m v impressed and satisfied with this trimmer coz it does wat it says I never used this kind of product b4 but now I m fan of Philip bikny trimmer, v well designed,easy to use above all results r great really gives silky smooth touch will definitely recommend to others it is expensive but if the product gives u good results n satisfaction thn price is not a problem.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Barimi
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to use
This product deliveries what it promisses. It's easy to use because of its design. Light, no need to be connected on the power... perfect!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Jan22
19/01/2012
United Kingdom
An amazing shaver!
I have tried many exfoliators and they have always been large in size, painful to use and not easy to remove hairs from tricky places. This shaver is great! It's small and compact, easy to manoeuvre round body contours and is not too painful. I would definitely recommend this product. A great buy!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer