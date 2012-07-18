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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

Liity nyt

Saavuta ennakkopääsy Black Friday -aleemme

11

d

Päivät

22

h

Tunnit

:

15

m

Minuutit

:

40

s

Sekunnit

  • Yksi tuotekuva
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  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Yksi tuotekuva
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  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Body PerfectBikinitrimmeri

HP6379/00

3.9

| (27) Arviot | 85% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Kylpylätasoiset tulokset kotona

Trimmaa, muotoile tai poista vartalon ja kasvojen karvoitusta tarkasti ja pehmeästi tarkkuustrimmerillä.

Näytä kaikki edut

Huipputarkka trimmeri, vähemmän ihoärsytystä

Kylpylätasoiset tulokset kotona

  • Trimmaa, muotoile,

  • aja ja epiloi

Hopeinen ionikampa parantaa hygieniaa

Hopeinen ionikampa parantaa hygieniaa

Sopii sekä kuiva- että märkäajoon

Kuiva- ja märkäajoon. Helppo puhdistaa.

Lataus riittää enintään 60 minuutiksi

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

27

Arviot

85%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

18/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant product

I m v impressed and satisfied with this trimmer coz it does wat it says I never used this kind of product b4 but now I m fan of Philip bikny trimmer, v well designed,easy to use above all results r great really gives silky smooth touch will definitely recommend to others it is expensive but if the product gives u good results n satisfaction thn price is not a problem.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

This product deliveries what it promisses. It's easy to use because of its design. Light, no need to be connected on the power... perfect!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

19/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An amazing shaver!

I have tried many exfoliators and they have always been large in size, painful to use and not easy to remove hairs from tricky places. This shaver is great! It's small and compact, easy to manoeuvre round body contours and is not too painful. I would definitely recommend this product. A great buy!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.