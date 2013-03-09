2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
HP6581/00
Anna SkinPerfect-järjestelmän
Philips SatinPerfect -epilaattori, jossa on SkinPerfect-järjestelmä, poistaa myös ohuet ja lyhyet ihokarvat ja suojelee ihoa. Wet & Dry, mukava käyttää suihkussa. Sisältää Wet & Dry -tarkkuusepilaattorin, kammallisen ajopään ja Smart Tweezers -pinsetit.
Wet & Dry
Deluxe-versio
Tämän epilaattorin kuviolliset keraamiset levyt irrottavat hellävaraisesti lyhyimmätkin ihokarvat.
Tämän epilaattorin hellävaraiset epilointilevyt poistavat ihokarvat ärsyttämättä ihoa.
Märkä- ja kuiva-ajoon.
3.6
5:stä
32
Arviot
Has1990
09/03/2013
United Kingdom
Best Epilator I Have Used
I have been waxing legs, under arms and bikini area for years now, and i started to get bored doing it as i personally thought it was a slow process and i preferred doing it myself at home, i have always thought about buying an epilator and i had come across this one as i was looking for an expensive one and one that that can be used in the bath/shower. I used it for the first time today, and it really wasn't as painful as i thought it was going to be!! i was very surprised, it was probably because i used it under the shower as well, and the precision epilator that came with it was excellent for my under arm, as i find that area very sensitive. Pain rating for my legs/thigh 2/5 Pain rating for underarm 3/5 (bear in mind everyone is different)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Maya44
26/05/2018
France
Produit complet
Super produit et complet avec son mini epilateur qui facilite l'épilation dans tous les recoins difficile à atteindre avec le grand. La pince à épiler avec lumière qui facilite. L'appareil fait son boulot en arrachant le bulbe, donc repousse lente et poils fin
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Épilateur
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Épilateur
zimox
11/10/2015
Italia
Vahvistettu ostaja
OTTIMO - Great - Fabulos
No comment ...Ottimo prodotto, la qualita del prodotto è altissima
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilatore
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilatore