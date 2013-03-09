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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

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Tuotanto lopetettu

SatinPerfectEpilaattori

HP6581/00

3.6

| (32) Arviot

Anna SkinPerfect-järjestelmän

Philips SatinPerfect -epilaattori, jossa on SkinPerfect-järjestelmä, poistaa myös ohuet ja lyhyet ihokarvat ja suojelee ihoa. Wet & Dry, mukava käyttää suihkussa. Sisältää Wet & Dry -tarkkuusepilaattorin, kammallisen ajopään ja Smart Tweezers -pinsetit.

Näytä kaikki edut

Skin Perfect -järjestelmällä varustettu epilaattori

Anna SkinPerfect-järjestelmän

  • Wet & Dry

  • Deluxe-versio

Kuviolliset, keraamiset levyt poistavat myös ohuet ja lyhyet ihokarvat

Kuviolliset, keraamiset levyt poistavat myös ohuet ja lyhyet ihokarvat

Tämän epilaattorin kuviolliset keraamiset levyt irrottavat hellävaraisesti lyhyimmätkin ihokarvat.

Hellävaraiset epilointilevyt poistavat ihokarvat ärsyttämättä ihoa.

Hellävaraiset epilointilevyt poistavat ihokarvat ärsyttämättä ihoa.

Tämän epilaattorin hellävaraiset epilointilevyt poistavat ihokarvat ärsyttämättä ihoa.

Wet & Dry -epilaattoria voi käyttää suihkussa ja kuivissa tiloissa

Wet & Dry -epilaattoria voi käyttää suihkussa ja kuivissa tiloissa

Märkä- ja kuiva-ajoon.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.6

5:stä

32

Arviot

09/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Epilator I Have Used

I have been waxing legs, under arms and bikini area for years now, and i started to get bored doing it as i personally thought it was a slow process and i preferred doing it myself at home, i have always thought about buying an epilator and i had come across this one as i was looking for an expensive one and one that that can be used in the bath/shower. I used it for the first time today, and it really wasn't as painful as i thought it was going to be!! i was very surprised, it was probably because i used it under the shower as well, and the precision epilator that came with it was excellent for my under arm, as i find that area very sensitive. Pain rating for my legs/thigh 2/5 Pain rating for underarm 3/5 (bear in mind everyone is different)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

26/05/2018

France

France

Produit complet

Super produit et complet avec son mini epilateur qui facilite l'épilation dans tous les recoins difficile à atteindre avec le grand. La pince à épiler avec lumière qui facilite. L'appareil fait son boulot en arrachant le bulbe, donc repousse lente et poils fin

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Épilateur

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Épilateur

11/10/2015

Italia

Italia

Vahvistettu ostaja

OTTIMO - Great - Fabulos

No comment ...Ottimo prodotto, la qualita del prodotto è altissima

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilatore

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilatore

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