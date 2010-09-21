2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Lift & Cut
3 teräyksikköä
Philips-parranajokoneen kaksoisterätekniikka: ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen leikkaa sen tarkasti ja miellyttävästi.
Parran ajaminen suihkussa säästää aikaa ja jättää raikkaan olo koko päiväksi.
4.3
5:stä
14
Arviot
92%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Zorro
21/09/2010
Sverige
Rakbladsvass
Rakapparaten får hänga med ett tag till, blev nästan lika bra som med hyvel, fast det går mycket snabbare.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/40 rakhuvuden
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/40 rakhuvuden
Petergreg
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.
The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/11 shaving heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/11 shaving heads
Franco
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/50 scheerhoofden