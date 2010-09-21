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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

        Tuotanto lopetettu

        teräyksiköt

        HQ167/11

        4.3
        | (14) Arviot | 92% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
        Aja tarkasti
        Joka vuosi terät kulkevat Mount Everestin huipulle vievän matkan... 49 kertaa! Sellaisen ajomatkan jälkeen parhaatkaan materiaalit eivät ole terävimmillään. Pidä parranajokoneesi huippukunnossa, vaihda ajopäät 12 kuukauden välein.
        Näytä kaikki edut

        Saat parhaan ajotuloksen, kun vaihdat ajopäät 12 kuukauden välein

        Aja tarkasti

        • Lift & Cut

        • 3 teräyksikköä

        Super Lift & Cut -kaksoisterätekniikka

        Super Lift & Cut -kaksoisterätekniikka

        Philips-parranajokoneen kaksoisterätekniikka: ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen leikkaa sen tarkasti ja miellyttävästi.

        Voidaan käyttää myös märkäajoon

        Voidaan käyttää myös märkäajoon

        Parran ajaminen suihkussa säästää aikaa ja jättää raikkaan olo koko päiväksi.

        Tekniset tiedot

        Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

        Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

        Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

        Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

        Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

        Arviot

        Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
        Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

        4.3

        5:stä

        14

        Arviot

        92%

        suosittelee tätä tuotetta

        1

        21/09/2010

        Sverige

        Sverige

        Rakbladsvass

        Rakapparaten får hänga med ett tag till, blev nästan lika bra som med hyvel, fast det går mycket snabbare.

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/40 rakhuvuden

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/40 rakhuvuden

        09/10/2011

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

        The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/11 shaving heads

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/11 shaving heads

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

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