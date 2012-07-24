2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Leveä rajain sopii täydellisesti pulisonkien ja viiksien ajamiseen
Sähköparranajokoneen kaksivaihetekniikka nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
4.2
5:stä
45
Arviot
84%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Jacky48
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results
This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Stanley111
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent recommended
I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Kickywix
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Really good shaver.
Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.