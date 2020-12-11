2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Precision Cutting -järjestelmä
Ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
Ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon
3.9
5:stä
49
Arviot
83%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
POPSY
11/12/2020
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
well made
i have had this shaver more than 10years and have only just had to change the cutting blades , top quality product and service
Edut
good quality
Haitat
none
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver
gpsdave
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Quality in a name
I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Skipsprocket
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Quality in a name
I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver