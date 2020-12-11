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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa

Tuotanto lopetettu

7000 seriesSähkökäyttöinen parranajokone

HQ7340

3.9
| (49) Arviot | 83% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Miellyttävän tarkkaa
Parranajokoneessa on ainutlaatuinen Precision Cutting -järjestelmä. Huippuohuet ajopäät, joiden teräsäleikköjen kohdalla leikkaantuvat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukkojen kohdalla lyhyt parransänki. Koneen voi pestä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Ajaa lyhyimmätkin karvat

Miellyttävän tarkkaa

  • Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

49

Arviot

83%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

11/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

well made

i have had this shaver more than 10years and have only just had to change the cutting blades , top quality product and service

Edut

good quality

Haitat

none

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.