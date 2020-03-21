2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
TripleTrack -teräyksiköt
PowerTouch (PT9xx)
AquaTouch (AT9xx)
HQ81xx, HQ82xx
HQ9-vaihtoterät ovat yhteensopivia PowerTouch (PT9xx)- ja AquaTouch (AT9xx) -parranajokoneiden kanssa.
Philips-parranajokoneen kaksoisterätekniikka: ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen leikkaa sen tarkasti ja miellyttävästi.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
4.3
5:stä
120
Arviot
92%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Gnudist
21/03/2020
Sverige
Beware of counterfeit HQ9
I bought new HQ9 from a swedish retailer, but to my suprise they are ripping out beard instead of cutting it. My old heads are way better... After looking close at the heads I realised i had received a counterfeit product. I complained and received genuine HQ9 from the retailer. See my comparison in the photos attached.
Edut
Genuine heads cut well
Haitat
Counterfeit heads are hard to spot
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 rakhuvuden
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 rakhuvuden
TeeCee99
28/07/2020
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Very good engineering
This is the third head I have replaced, the razor is the best I have used please keep providing the heads
Edut
Well made
Haitat
none
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
leberet9
30/06/2013
United Kingdom
Have owned a phillips electric for many years
Bought this to revitalize my razor which is much cheaper than buying a new one. It was easy to fit and works a treat !
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads