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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa £10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti
  • Aja tarkasti

Tuotanto lopetettu

PowerTouchteräyksiköt

HQ9/50

4.3
| (120) Arviot | 92% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Aja tarkasti
Kahden vuoden aikana ajopäät leikkaavat yhdeksän miljoonaa karvaa kasvoistasi. Vaihda ajopäät säännöllisesti, niin ajotulos pysyy mahdollisimman hyvänä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Saat parhaan ajotuloksen, kun vaihdat ajopäät 2 vuoden välein

Aja tarkasti

  • TripleTrack -teräyksiköt

  • PowerTouch (PT9xx)

  • AquaTouch (AT9xx)

  • HQ81xx, HQ82xx

PowerTouch-parranajokoneiden vaihtoterät

PowerTouch-parranajokoneiden vaihtoterät

HQ9-vaihtoterät ovat yhteensopivia PowerTouch (PT9xx)- ja AquaTouch (AT9xx) -parranajokoneiden kanssa.

Super Lift & Cut -kaksoisterätekniikka

Super Lift & Cut -kaksoisterätekniikka

Philips-parranajokoneen kaksoisterätekniikka: ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen leikkaa sen tarkasti ja miellyttävästi.

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

120

Arviot

92%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

21/03/2020

Sverige

Sverige

Beware of counterfeit HQ9

I bought new HQ9 from a swedish retailer, but to my suprise they are ripping out beard instead of cutting it. My old heads are way better... After looking close at the heads I realised i had received a counterfeit product. I complained and received genuine HQ9 from the retailer. See my comparison in the photos attached.

Edut

Genuine heads cut well

Haitat

Counterfeit heads are hard to spot

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 rakhuvuden

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 rakhuvuden

28/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Very good engineering

This is the third head I have replaced, the razor is the best I have used please keep providing the heads

Edut

Well made

Haitat

none

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

30/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Have owned a phillips electric for many years

Bought this to revitalize my razor which is much cheaper than buying a new one. It was easy to fit and works a treat !

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.